'RTE is where creative people go to die - it's like an elephant graveyard of ambition' – David McSavage on the his cousin Ryan Tubridy and the payments scandal

The irreverent stand-up talks about why he thinks his cousin Ryan did nothing wrong, filming a new comedy show for Amazon Prime and the problem with cancel culture

Heckler throws pint at David McSavage during gig

John Meagher Today at 11:20