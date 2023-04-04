RTÉ Home of the Year: The ‘Pulp Fiction’ house and an antique bedpan – five best moments as season reaches finale

The Cadares' Kilkenny home was noted for its 'moody', darker shades

The season finale of of RTÉ’s Home of the Year airs tonight. Here are our top five moments from the current season.

The judges quibbling over the ‘Pulp Fiction’ house

'Home of the Year' finalists Catrinel and Stefan Cadare with their son Anter

The renovated Victorian property in Kilkenny owned by Stefan and Catrinel Cadare sparked quite the debate among Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove.

The homeowners said it was “not everyone’s cup of tea” .

Described as “dark and moody” with black interiors, no internal walls and an industrial feel, Amanda loved it and said the homeowners have “really gone for it.”

Amanda and Hugh disagreed over the courtyard, where he said they missed an opportunity to bring more light into the house with a bigger doorway.

“You’re missing the point about this home. This home is about shade and light. This home is about contrast,” she said.

“Well, I don’t agree. The home would have benefitted from a lump of light,” he said.

Upstairs, there were more disagreements as Hugh praised the main bedroom with its studded headboard and leather chair. “Isn’t that wild, it’s just so exotic,” he gushed. "It’s like a scene from Pulp Fiction.”

A distressed-looking Sara did not agree and said she found it all “quite overwhelming.”

Hugh Wallace mistaking an antique bedpan for an oversized coffee cup

Rob and Jacqui Naughton

A converted school-house in Mayo received universal praise from the judges, for once.

It was bought by Robert Naughton’s family over 40 years ago before he and wife Jacqui took it over and gave it a tasteful restoration with a “traditional country style”.

Praised for its “restrained colour palate”, the trio of judges then headed to the bathroom. Hugh was stopped in his tracks by what he described as a “collection of jugs and a very big cup” as he held a white container aloft.

“I think that’s for pee,” Sara said.

Hugh said he “thought it was for tea”.

“I’d a lesson today, I just thought they had very big coffee cups in Mayo,” he said.

The Cork homeowners that “live in animals’ bedrooms”

John and Mags Phelan

Mags and John Phelan were living in Kazakhstan when they first spotted the east Cork property that would become their dream home. They completed the purchase and did the whole deal online in 2015, without ever having set foot in it.

Their exquisite home was a farm building conversion, made up of a barn at one end, cow shed at the other and a pig shed.

The pair spent seven years renovating and upgrading the house and interiors to give it a fresh, modern feel while maintaining its character.

Their extension was built around the fact that they owned a baby grand piano so it dictated “both the size and shape of the entire room”.

But despite their swish surroundings, it was nice to see that musician John hadn’t forgotten the home’s humble beginnings.

“We essentially sleep and live in animals’ bedrooms,” he said.

The time Amanda Bone went into a reverie about cowboys and ranches

The home of John and Mags Phelan

The same converted Mayo property sparked some serious feelings of nostalgia in the normally reserved Amanda.

When the judges trooped upstairs to one of the bedrooms, it left them feeling “totally transported” with its rustic vibe.

“I feel I'm in the mountains in America, you know that America vibe like I’m in a log cabin,” Hugh said.

Amanda said it was “completely unexpected and very different to the rest of the home”.

“I’ve always romanticised about ranches, about cowboys,” she said.

“I have a dream, I want the biggest pick-up truck and I want to drive down a dirt track in Wyoming.”

Who knew?

The 18th-century Galway cottage that was “robbed” by failing to get into final

Niamh and Stephan Banahan

Niamh and Stephen Banahan did a beautiful renovation on a historical property which they bought in 2018.

They did a lot of the work themselves and took down the internal walls and pulled back the plasterboard to reveal beautiful beams and trusses in the kitchen and sitting room.

Keeping the features of the traditional cottage and a room that felt like a traditional Irish pub, it was hailed as a “lovely place to retreat to”.

It scored 26 from the judges, but this was not enough to beat the 1930s Dublin home owned by the Hosty family, which went through to the final with a score of 28.

Watch the Home of the Year final on RTÉ One tonight at 20.30.