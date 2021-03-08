RTÉ confirm Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to host 2FM radio show

RTÉ have confirmed that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to host his radio show on 2FM, saying his contract is due to expire.

In a statement issued today, the national broadcaster wrote; “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expiry shortly."

The broadcaster said they are developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

And they confirmed that Eoghan’s show co-host Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.

It was reported last week that Mr McDermott was leaving his show due to “personal reasons”.

The 37-year-old’s decision came after he took unplanned annual leave in mid-February.

He had been presenting RTE 2FM’s award-winning Breakfast Show with Doireann Garrihy.

