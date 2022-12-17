RTÉ apologises as brand-new Toy Show musical is cancelled because of illness

RTÉ has offered their “sincere apologies” as it was announced the brand-new Toy Show the Musical has been cancelled this weekend.

The broadcaster said it was with “deep regret” that it was forced to cancel today’s afternoon and evening shows and its three shows tomorrow.

“The team did everything possible to avoid this situation and are truly sorry for the inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson added, while blaming the impact of illness on the cast and crew.

“It is with deep regret that due to illness in the cast and crew that RTÉ Toy Show the Musical had to cancel its afternoon and evening shows today and its three shows tomorrow,” a statement read.

“Our ticketing partner, Ticketsolve will be in touch as soon as possible with those with tickets for cancelled shows regarding rescheduling or refund options.”

RTE said they would announce any changes to planned shows from Tuesday as soon as we have more information on the impact of illness on the cast and crew. Again, very sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

The long-anticipated show had only finally hit the stage last week for the festive season and was due to run in the capital until New Year’s Eve.

The opening night was a star-studded affair as a host of familiar faces stepped out in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.

Taking to the red carpet on Wednesday night to launch the spectacle was none other than 2020 Toy Show favourite, Adam King from Cork, while fellow 2020 toy tester Saoirse Ruane and her sister Farrah Rose were also present.

And 2021 Toy Show star Jackson Kieran rocked up to support his older brother Callum (otherwise known as DJ Callum) who made his stage debut at Toy Show The Musical.

Country music star Daniel O'Donnell was photographed with his grandkids, Archie and Olivia, while RTÉ’s Ray D'Arcy stepped out with his son Tom as colleague Kathryn Thomas brought her daughter Ellie along.

GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald and his wife Sarah O’Loughlin also waltzed the red carpet at the Convention Centre, as did Maia Dunphy and her son Tom.

Inspired by the Late Late Toy Show, the new musical tells the story of 12-year-old Nell, who is determined to recreate her mam’s favourite Toy Show night traditions but struggles to get her family on board.

When disaster strikes, Nell and her friends must band together to save the night and make sure the Toy Show goes ahead as planned.

The brainchild of RTÉ producers Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan, Toy Show The Musical is directed by Séimí Campbell.

Ceola Dunne from Co Meath, Clare Keely from Co Armagh, and Doireann McNally from Dundalk were cast as Nell after a nationwide search.

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Jamie Beamish is taking on the role of Nell’s dad, joined by Fair City star Clare Barrett as “Mam” and Emmerdale actor Anna Healy as “Nana.”

The musical was set to run until December 31 at The Auditorium, Convention Centre, Dublin with tickets priced at €25.