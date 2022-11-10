RTÉ 2fm boss opens up about Eoghan McDermott’s future at the station

Head of RTÉ 2fm Dan Healy has given his opinion on whether former radio presenter Eoghan McDermott (39) has a future at the station.

Last March saw the broadcaster posting a statement and breaking his silence for the first time since suddenly moving on from the station in February 2021.

He previously fronted a breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy and at the time, no reason was given for his sudden departure.

In a Twitter post earlier this year which referenced false allegations being made about him on social media sites, he accompanied it with a letter issued to his solicitor Paul Tweed.

He said that “despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely...I hope the below can close this chapter.”

He recently resumed his media work after resuming his role as the narrator on Love Island Australia, with the fourth season of the show being currently filmed in Mallorca,

During an interview where 2fm’s Dan Healy spoke about looking for a replacement for Tara Kumar on the weekend schedule, he said that “whatever is going on, it’s really hard to find men (presenters).”

When asked if the door was still open at the station for McDermott, he said that the current schedule was “locked down.”

“His contract ran out with us at that time and the schedule is now locked down,” he said.

He said that the station is now moving in a certain direction with talent like the 2 Johnnies, the Breakfast Show trio Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullen alongside Jen Zamparelli and Tracy Clifford.

“I don’t see this schedule moving. I think we made the right decisions with regards to the talent. We have a really nice, strong daytime schedule,” he said.

He also spoke about Doireann Garrihy joining fellow 2fm star Jen Zamparelli on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Ireland and reckoned she was the perfect fit for the role. He also said that Lottie Ryan was deeply disappointed to have missed out on the presenting slot.

“First of all, I'm really sorry for Lottie (Ryan). I think Lottie is a great character. She won the programme and I'd say she’d love to have hosted it,” he said.

“She’ll get her turn again. So I'm sure she’s gutted and why wouldn’t she be? I'm really thrilled for Doireann, I think she’ll knock it out of the park and we already know what Jen is capable of.

“Having the two of them on that show is going to be great and I think Doireann is going to be outstanding. She's quick, she’s funny and you can see her in the Claudia Winkleman role - you can see her fitting into that really well.”