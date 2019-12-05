RTÉ have halted plans to sell the RTÉ Guide after offers made to the broadcaster were not sufficient enough to warrant its sale.

RTÉ Guide sale halted as bids 'not sufficient to merit a sale'

The broadcaster revealed plans to sell the magazine in November as part of a number of measures to reduce projected costs by €60m between 2020 and 2023.

RTÉ's restructuring proposal outlined that a combination of pay cuts, salary freezes, an overhaul of allowances and reform of work practices will be carried out in a bid to relieve its financial strain.

However, RTÉ confirmed today that the magazine has been withdrawn from sale as bidder’s offers were not “a level sufficient to merit a sale”.

An RTÉ spokesperson told Independent.ie: "RTÉ has made the decision to withdraw the RTÉ Guide from sale.

“Having considered a number of expressions of interest, none reached a level sufficient to merit a sale.

“The RTÉ Guide will remain part of RTÉ and we will work with the RTÉ Guide team on how we can best take the magazine forward.”

Séamus Dooley, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Irish Secretary said the union has welcomed the decision.

He said: “The NUJ was opposed to the proposed sale of the RTÉ Guide.

“We were concerned at the implications for employment but also believed that RTÉ should develop the RTÉ Guide rather than dispose of such a flagship publication,” he said.

“The RTÉ Guide has a committed editor and staff who have always been willing to embrace change.

“We have long standing agreements which enable the evolution of the RTÉ Guide in the digital and journalists.”

The broadcaster plans to find €10m of savings next year, €20m in 2021 and €30m in 2022.

Some of RTÉ's biggest stars are set to have their pay cut by 15pc with 200 staff set to lose their jobs making up half of the savings measures being introduced.

