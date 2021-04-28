Roz Purcell fractures her leg in ‘freak accident’ while playing tennis

The model turned cookbook writer Roz Purcell has broken her leg in what she described as a “freak accident” while playing tennis.

The former Miss Universe Ireland updated her 500,000 Instagram followers on her accident from hospital.

She said the pain was so severe it made her want to “projectile vomit”.

“I have broken my fibula, and it’s not a clean break, it’s like a really awkward diagonal break and the bone has shifted so I’m waiting to hear if I need surgery,” she said.

Read More

Keeping the mood light, Purcell joked: “My biggest flex used to be that I’ve never broken a bone or had a filling, now I’m just left with never had a filling.

“I’ve got like strong ass bones, I’ve had so many falls before and like it’s a miracle that I’ve never broke anything.”

The 30-year-old, known for sharing her hiking experiences around the country, said: “It was just a freak accident, I wasn’t even doing anything. I have been climbing up the side of mountains, rock climbing. I was actually literally just stepping backwards. I was playing tennis.

“It was a freak, freak accident”, she said.

When asked did she “hear it snap?”, Purcell replied: “I didn’t hear it snap but I knew.

“You know when you hurt something so bad and you feel like you’re going to projectile vomit? That was what it was like,” she said.