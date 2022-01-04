Roy Keane says mum Marie is his ‘boss’ in sweet Instagram post

Roy Keane has joked that his mother is still the boss of him in his latest Instagram post.

The Ireland and Manchester United legend took to social media on Monday afternoon to share a photo with his mum Marie.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “The only boss I listen to.”

Keane has been delivering his verdict on the Premier League as a pundit with Sky Sports since September 2019 and recently dismissed praise for Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker by famously saying: “But that’s his job, you know? You're supposed to run back, that's what defenders do.”

The Cork man’s remark was brought up by fans under his post with his mum, with many jokingly flooding the comments section with variations of “But that’s her job.”

One follower wrote: “That’s your job- you’re a son- I wouldn’t get too carried away.”

Another said: “Came here for the that's her job quotes.”

While a third chimed in: “Cue a deluge of ‘that’s her job’ comments”

Keane’s famous quote came after Micah Richards praised Kyle Walker, for using pace to his advantage while defending against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Roy responded: “He's had a very good career. That's a nice snippet there because once again it was his pace that got him out of trouble.

“He's had a very good career and I'm sure there's plenty more to come from him, but I still think (he lacks) concentration and he makes too many mistakes.”