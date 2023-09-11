Roslyn Dee: Challenging society and creating strong female roles – why soap operas are better than any reality TV
Television’s original sin, the soap opera, continues to be derided by both self-styled egalitarians and Love Island zealots. Here, life-long fan Roslyn Dee rallies, explaining that its storylines are reflective of our grubby reality and were ahead of their time with strong women in lead roles
With increasing menace and calculated, self-serving, ill intent, the murders have been slowly escalating and, at the time of writing, the body count stands at three. Not forgetting, of course, that another intended victim — his fiancée, no less — survived his attempt to kill her and pocket her savings while also reaping the benefits of the life-insurance policy he had “arranged” for her.