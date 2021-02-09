Rosie Bentham discusses upcoming pregnancy storyline in Emmerdale

Rosie Bentham has said her Emmerdale character Gabby Thomas is set to use her pregnancy “to her advantage”.

Gabby became pregnant after a one night stand with Jamie Tate, who has insisted their short-lived romance will not continue.

Bentham, 19, said the pregnancy is “just what [Gabby] needs” and she is mulling over using the baby to “get her teeth” into the Tate family’s Home Farm via Jamie’s mother Kim.

“She’s got a strong head on her shoulders and she kind of thinks… I can use this situation to my advantage and if Kim’s going to throw all this money and these opportunities at me, then yeah, I’m going to take them,” Bentham said.

“If Gaby keeps this baby then there’s going to be so many opinions thrown her way and is she going to ignore them or are they going to get to her? Who knows.”

She added she is “so excited” about the storyline.

“If she does carry on with this pregnancy, who’s to say it is going to be smooth sailing?” Bentham said.

“She will take whatever Kim gives her and maybe she will just use the whole situation to her own advantage,” she added.

Claire King (Ian West/PA)

Claire King (Ian West/PA)

Claire King, who plays Kim, said her character recognises some of her own qualities in Gabby.

“I think she sees a lot of her when she’s in younger in Gabby and she does see her somewhat as a mini-me,” she said.

King added she is “using” Gabby, adding: “She’s educating, she’s manipulating, she’s protecting. She’s being nice to Gabby for all the wrong reasons, basically.”

Last month filming of Emmerdale resumed following a brief hiatus triggered by positive coronavirus tests among some of the workers on the soap.

