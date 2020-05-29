Rose Leslie to appear in The Show Must Go Online mental health fundraiser

Game Of Thrones star Rose Leslie is set to take part in The Show Must Go Online mental health fundraiser.

The digital event will feature a range of performances across different genres, including poetry from Jade Anouka and Ella Duffy, and stand-up from Luke Connell and Raul Kohli.

There will also be acting performances from James Atherton and Michael Bertenshaw.

James Atherton will be taking part in the event (Ian West/PA)

Leslie will give a reading of of the poem Shard by Ella Duffy.

Jack Baldwin and Liam Jeavons, who organised the fundraiser, said in a joint statement: “It was important to us to put this evening together as we, like so many others, have both been directly affected by the issues which led to these charities being established.

“All of us, and indeed all charities, are under huge strain at the moment and we thought this event would be a small way of helping – hopefully helping the charities with a lot of donations – but also helping the audience with some free entertainment and escape.

“It’s a really exciting and eclectic bill. There’s some serious drama, light sketches, poetry, prose, dark comedy, stand-up from a really wonderful group of performers, writers and directors.

“Everyone involved has given their talent, time and energy for free so that every donation will go to the charities, split equally between them.”

Rose Leslie will be reading a poem (Hannah McKay/PA)

The event is raising money for the charities Mind and Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

It will take place on Monday from 7.30pm and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

– The Show Must Go Online is a digital project which has sought to give people access to Shakespeare material while theatres have been closed.

PA Media