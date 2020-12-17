Rosanna Davison shows ‘the reality’ of twin motherhood

Rosanna Davison has shared an insight into the reality of life as a mother to newborn twins in a touching Instagram post.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys Oscar and Hugo last month, just one year after the couple welcomed daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate.

The 36-year-old regularly shares photos of life as a mother of three on her Instagram page.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a glamorous mini dress as she cradled her newborn son.

One user said: “You look amazing... I'm not sure how you even managed to hold your eyes open long enough to put makeup on, and I'm sure you don't get to do it very often so I commend you for it.”

However, the former model quickly assured her 264,000 followers that her glamorous look was for a work commitment and that it was not an everyday occurrence.

Rosanna shared another post captioned ‘New twin motherhood: The Reality’ which showed her wearing tracksuit bottoms as she lay on her couch, with one baby resting on her chest and the other on her lap.

Many of her followers praised her for highlighting the reality of being a mother to newborns.

One follower wrote: “Thank you for posting this. It is wonderful to see pictures of you looking glamorous but it’s also so refreshing to see you in ‘real life! Enjoy every moment. The days are long, but the years are short!”

Another user added: “Loved the glam one but this portrayal of motherhood is even more beautiful. So many parents can relate to it. Congratulations on the new arrivals!”

In an earlier Instagram post, Rosanna wrote: “It’s been an intense first month looking after 2 newborns, 1 toddler and 2 dogs and a husband but we survived it!

Lots of help from family and getting our little routines established has made all the difference – plus the endless baby snuggles,” she added.

The Wicklow native has been vocal about her challenging journey to motherhood and has spoken openly about experiencing 14 devastating pregnancy losses before naturally conceiving twin boys.

The daughter of Chris de Burgh made the announcement in July that she was expecting, writing: "My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries.

However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.”

