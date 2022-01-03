Rosanna Davison praises 'beautiful' mum Diane in birthday Instagram post

Rosanna Davison has paid tribute to her mum Diane in a birthday post.

The former Miss World celebrated her lookalike mum’s birthday in Wicklow with her family, sharing a series of snaps from the weekend to her Instagram account.

Her father, singer-songwriter Chris de Burgh, was present for the festivities, as well as her brothers Hubie and Michael, her husband Wes Quirke, and their children Sophia, Hugo, and Oscar.

Captioning the post – which included a clip of toddler twins Hugo and Oscar getting up to mischief by the bin - Rosanna wrote: “Had the best day celebrating my beautiful mum’s birthday. She does so much for us and the children, so it was lovely to spoil her!”

Fans and friends wished Diane a happy birthday in the comments section, with one user saying: “Happy Birthday to you your Mum Rosanna, she looks stunning. Such a beautiful photo of you all, Sophia’s curls!”

Another wrote: “Ah beautiful mummy as always. Glad Diane was spoiled on her special day! Send her my love xxx”

While a third chimed in: “Met your lovely Mum years ago when she and her badminton team beat us in a league match!! Happy Birthday to her.”

Rosanna has previously hailed her mum as her “biggest support” and said she dishes out the best advice.

“I definitely feel that I appreciate my mum and understand what she went through raising three children herself so much more since parenting along with the two of us last year, and then having three babies this year,” the 37-year-old said last March.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support. She comes to us every day and then we go to them at the weekends as well.

“Above anything else this year, my mum has been the biggest support. And she’s great with the babies, too! I always go to her for advice.

“She’s very pragmatic and very calm under pressure.”

