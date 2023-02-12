Rory O’Neill makes history as first man to dance with male partner on DWTS

Irish gay icon Rory O’Neill made history on RTE’s Dancing With The Stars tonight as the first man to dance with another man on the hit ballroom dancing show.

Not only did he top the leader board with an impressive score of 29 out of 30, he also used the occasion to pay tribute to how far Ireland has come in equality rights for the LGBTQ community.

As part of this week’s special dedication episode in which the celebrity dancers dedicated their performance to someone who has inspired them, Rory chose St James Hospital consultant and professor Dr Fiona Mulcahy whom he credited with saving his life when he was diagnosed with HIV 27 years ago.

Ditching his Panti Bliss drag persona for the evening, he and professional dance partner Denys Samson wowed the judges with an impassioned Paso Doble to The Pet Shop Boys hit ‘It’s a Sin.’

But for Rory, it was a watershed moment and not just for his impressive performance .

“In the 27 years this country has changed enormously and 27 years ago I didn’t expect to be here today and I certainly wouldn’t have been able to be on RTÉ One, a live entertainment family show, doing what we just did,” he said.

He added that through his performance “I’m trying to combat the stigma that still clings to HIV.”

Before the performance he said he dedicated the dance to Dr Mulcahy who “told me I could live five to 10 years if I was lucky,” when he was first diagnosed with HIV while still in his 20s.

“It felt like the end of the world but today HIV is easily a manageable condition.”

“Fiona Mulcahy has been on this journey of mine since day one and she’s the figurehead of the clinic I’ve been going to for all of these years. This is a happy story with a happy ending.”

And he couldn’t restrain himself from having a salty laugh when judge Loraine Barry remarked about a step in the performance in which he was on his knees and she said “you must have been on your knees” in reference to him living with the HIV diagnosis and seeing others succumb to AIDS.

Meanwhile, former rugby player Shane Byrne also made history when he scored his own top marks of the season with an impressive 23 out of 30 for his Viennese waltz with dance partner Karen Byrne to Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ that he dedicated to his former teammate, the late Anthony Axel Foley.

Mr Foley, an Irish Rugby Union player and head coach for Munster, tragically died in Paris in his sleep aged just 42 in October 2016.

Shane said he dedicated the dance to Mr Foley to “celebrate all that Anthony stood for” and his efforts didn’t go unnoticed by the judges.

“To dedicate your dance to Anthony is very touching,” said Loraine Barry.

“You really did a phenomenal job and I salute you and I think you’ve done the most beautiful tribute to Axel.”

“I have no doubt Axel would be proud of you,” remarked Brian Redmond.

“I’m proud of you tonight.”

Shane responded that he just hoped Anthony’s family – who was in the studio audience – liked his performance.

“These are the causes that make you want to get the dances correct,” he said.

“It’s not just about staying in this week, it’s just about doing justice to the people we care about.”

Meanwhile, none of the dancers were voted off this evening, with those getting the highest scores given immunity from next week’s ‘dance off.’