Ronan O’Gara hails ‘helpful’ Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as his kids meet their heroes

Ronan O’Gara has praised football legends Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé for being kind to his sons this weekend.

The former Irish rugby international and his family had been cheering on Paris Saint-Germain during their Ligue 1 match against Angers on Friday and were delighted when the Parisians emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

And after the game came to a close, the former Munster star, who is now manager of French rugby team La Rochelle, brought two of his boys to meet their sporting heroes.

Sharing the sweet snaps online, Ronan hailed Messi and Mbappé for taking the time out of their days to meet with young fans after the match.

He wrote: “Memories that will last forever for my boys. It was a joy to watch how helpful Messi and Mbappe were after ANG vs PSG. Imagine every single person who sees them, wants a photo and they showed such class engaging and smiling with all the young kids. A masterclass in humility.”

Fans were quick to reply and regale the former Munster star with tales of times he had done the same for them and their families.

“Just like yourself, you were very generous with your time also. Our eldest has great memories of meeting his idol in the changing rooms at Connacht Rugby one very very wet New Year’s Eve thanks to Pat Geraghty, you told him go home and have a nice cup of hot tea, loves tea since,” one person recalled.

Another said: “Which is EXACTLY what you did for my young lad when we bumped into you at the Aviva at the French match this year. You’re a class act.”

While a third chimed in: “Remember well you doing the same for my son in an Ireland camp back in the day. Still have the photo on the fridge”.

And a fourth added: “Just like your good self. You were always giving of your time (drove Pat G mad) and took time to chat with me and answer my sometimes stupid questions! Manners don't cost a penny”.