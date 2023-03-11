Ronan Keating’s son Jack confirms he and baby’s mum ‘not together but co-parenting’

Love Island star Jack Keating has said that he and his child’s mum are not together but they are “really looking forward to co-parenting”.

Earlier this week Keating, the son of Boyzone frontman Ronan Keating, shared a black and white photo of himself cradling his newborn, captioning the post: “Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji].”

The arrival of the new born comes eight months after the 23-year-old appeared on ITV’s dating show Love Island.

Keating confirmed to The Sun, that the couple are not together and the mother wishes to keep her identity a secret.

"I am delighted to announce the birth of my little girl,” he said.

"Her mother and I have decided to keep her identity private for now and we ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time.

"My daughter's mother and I are not together, however, we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life."

Ronan’s eldest child joined the show in July, arriving at the Casa Amor stage, but went home quickly, after he did not couple up with any islanders at the original villa.

The Boyzone singer shares eldest son Jack with his ex-wife, model Yvonne Connolly, whom he was married to from 1998 to 2015 and with whom he had three children.

Appearing on the show in July, Keating revealed the identity of his father after a conversation with co-star Gemma Owen, the daughter of football star Michael Owen.

The pair bonded over their famous fathers, with Jack revealing his “old man” was the Boyzone star.

“It’s sick, as you probably know as well, it’s been a fun time,” Jack said.

“I’ve got to do some great things, seen some great people, I’m blessed.”

Gemma responded by saying that she is “super close” to her father.