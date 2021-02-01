Romesh Ranganathan: I’m a thin line between sexy and terrifying in drag

Romesh Ranganathan will become a drag queen in his new TV show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan become drag queens in their TV show.

The pair are back for another series of Rob & Romesh Vs, which sees the duo taking part in unusual challenges.

Comic Beckett joked: “We were both quite desperate to be sexy, we’ve always wanted to be sexy.

“We’re never in ‘Weird celebrity crush’ or ‘Torso of the week’.

“We’re never in that … and I think we found a way to be sexy!”

Ranganathan joked: “With Rob and I in drag, it’s a thin line between sexy and terrifying.

“You’ll have to make up your own minds as to which side of that line we fell.”

Rob and Romesh Vs series 3 airs on Sky One and NOW TV from February 4

