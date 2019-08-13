Roman Kemp’s trainer shares the secrets to his amazing fitness transformation

Radio presenter Roman Kemp has unveiled his new body after a 12-week training regime – and his personal trainer has shared the secrets to his transformation.

The Capital FM host showed off his ripped, muscular physique in a topless picture on Instagram to show a contrast to his previous appearance.

Kemp, 26, told his followers: “Not one for posting a photo like this but I wanted to say a huge thank you to @bradleysimmonds for convincing me to do his #12weektransformation.

“Best training I’ve ever had and provided me with the results I wanted. Thank you mate x.”

Broadcaster Clara Amfo, reality TV star Vicky Pattison and former Love Island champion Kem Cetinay were among those praising his impressive new look, with Pattison writing in the comments: “Well done son! Looking sharp!”

Kemp’s trainer Bradley Simmonds posted on his own page to reveal how he helped him get the results, which saw him go from 25% body fat to 9.5%.

He wrote “12 weeks of pure dedication has got Roman looking and feeling unreal.

“Being a vegan it was a test for me to get his nutrition spot on ensuring he was consuming enough protein to ensure he was developing muscle whilst shredding the body fat % to build a strong lean physique. But we managed and we had Roman eating good plates of food.”

Simmonds said that he put Kemp through his paces with four to five fitness sessions a week “focusing on HYPERTROPHY strength finishing each session building his engine (HIIT) with solid nutrition to follow”.

He added: “Now I won’t take all the credit because when we were both busy @romankemp still hit the gym and completed every workout I set him. Making my job easy. ⁣

⁣

“Set himself a goal.. and worked everyday to make the goal a reality.⁣

“@romankemp started the transformation at 25% body fat and finishing the transformation at an impressive 9.5% – the picture on the right speaks for itself.⁣

“Now all he has to do is maintain his results which he will easily do with the knowledge he’s sponged over the last 12 weeks.”

Simmonds signed off: “It’s just a shame he’s an @arsenal fan as we could have been best mates.”

