Roman Kemp to host new BBC quiz show with Sarah Greene

Broadcaster Roman Kemp will front a new quiz show inspired by the “horse-racing fairground game” alongside TV presenter Sarah Greene which is set to air on BBC One later this year.

The 25-episode series titled The Finish Line will see five contestants “battle across a series of qualifiers and head-to-head races for the chance to win a cash prize”, the BBC said.

Currently being filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the aim of the format is to make it to the finish line ahead of your rivals in a game where “knowledge equals speed” and “the more you know the further you go”, the broadcaster added.

Capital Breakfast presenter Kemp, 30, said: “I’m so excited to be hosting The Finish Line, coming to BBC One later this year.

“I’m a huge fan of quiz shows and with this being my first time hosting one, I really can’t wait to get stuck in.

“I love that it’s a brand-new format but based on an iconic horse-racing fairground game. The show is set to be challenging and unpredictable, we know that viewers will be hooked.”

Former Blue Peter presenter Greene added: “This will be fantastic fun and so I am really looking forward to working with Roman on this new format.

“It’s all about high-energy, high-drama racing and quickfire questions, and I’ll be bringing my A-game to ensure that Roman and the contestants are kept on the straight and narrow.”