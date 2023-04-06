Róisín O and King Kong Company added to Kaleidoscope line-up

Róisín O, King Kong Company, Cairde, Paper Tides, Brushing Shins along with many more have been added to the line-up for Kaleidoscope.

The three-day carnival of colour takes place on the grounds of Russborough House, Blessington, Co Wicklow from June 30 to July 2.

Other acts who have already been announced include Nile Rodgers & Chic, B*Witched, Gavin James, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Newton Faulkner and the Dublin Gospel Choir.

Camping tickets are still on sale, and include camping, parking and creative programme activities. There is currently a 25 percent off flash sale running until Monday, April 10 at 11:59pm.

Family & Friends ticket (2 Adults, 2 Children weekend camping) now €229 excluding booking fees.

1 Adult + 1 Child ticket (weekend camping) €145, excluding booking fees.

1 Adult + 2 Children ticket (weekend camping) €165, excluding booking fees.

Additional Adult (weekend camping) €94, excluding booking fees.

Additional Child (weekend camping) €49, excluding booking fees.

An all-inclusive, action packed programme will take place across the site - the only bubbles burst will be those blown by the Bubble Guys on the front lawn!

Mark the Science Guy is back, while the team from MTU VEX Robotics make engineering look like child’s play with their robotics workshop.

Expect close encounters with creepy crawlies as Kaleidoscope favourite and zoologist Collie Ennis returns to teach youngsters and adults alike about conserving the planet.

The School of Irish Archaeology will bring their replica ‘Viking House’ and excavation site, where children and teens can make like an archaeologist and discover a way of life and artefacts dating back over 1000 years ago.

Anna Devine of the Dublin Gospel Choir will host a Movie-Sing-Along, with DJ Will Softly joining the line-up. DJ Graham Smyth will bring his Disney Disco.

With a philosophy to be inclusive of all the family, Kaleidoscope are proud to bring an additional accessibility friendly area, where those who need some space, quiet, and further assistance can go to chill out in the festival setting so everyone can be a part of the fun throughout the weekend.

Head to: https://kaleidoscopefestival.ie/ or Ticketmaster for tickets now.