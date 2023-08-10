Rodriguez death: Searching for Sugar Man singer dies aged 81

Sixto Rodriguez, the singer-songwriter whose career was featured in the 2012 Oscar-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man, has died aged 81.

The musician’s death was announced on his official website on Tuesday (8 August).

“It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today,” the official statement read.

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace.”

The singer was born Sixto Diaz Rodriguez in Detroit, Michigan, in 1942. His music career initially found little success in the United States, with his two albums, released in the 1970s, struggling to make many sales.

It was later that he gained a considerable following in countries including New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, touring the latter twice in his early career.

A 2013 Associated Press story referred to Rodriguez as “the greatest protest singer and songwriter that most people never heard of.”