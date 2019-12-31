Rochelle and Marvin Humes celebrate engagement anniversary

Rochelle Humes has shared a throwback picture from her engagement to husband Marvin, joking that there are now “a few more lines” and “deffo less hair”.

The couple got engaged in Antigua on New Year’s Eve in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012, and now have two daughters.

Rochelle, 30, wrote on Instagram: “8 years ago today. Happy (ring) Anniversary my love.

“Faces with a few more lines, a lot more wine and deffo less hair.

“Wouldn’t change a thing except the rapid decline in sleep, wow just look at how well slept we were.”

She added: “Ps I found that M&S bikini the other day, pulled out the padding don’t need that any more after the babies.”

Marvin, 34, posted on his account: “I’m so glad I stole your phone out of your bag to get your number that night..

“I’m so glad I told you exactly what I wanted and never played games..

“I’m so glad you believed my words, my eyes and my heart @rochellehumes 8 years ago you said yes and made my dreams come true..

“I’m so proud of everything we have now..you literally are a Superwoman..

“Happy Engagement Anniversary my love x.”

PA Media