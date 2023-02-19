Robyn Lynch’s use of shades of green champions Irish culture at London Fashion Week

Turning stereotypes and Irish-isms on their head and making it fashionable is quite an art and Dublin-born designer Robyn Lynch did it in style at London Fashion Week at the weekend.

The designer might joke good humouredly about the line-up of looks “resembling the inventory of the most elevated souvenir shop you’ll never stumble up at Dublin airport.”

However, in honing in on the stereotypes of Ireland and leaning into the iconography of the harps and shamrocks, Robyn presented those Irish-isms as “symbols of pride. “When you google Irish t shirts, the colour green comes up, shamrock and leprechauns come up , but I was like, what if we take ownership of that and flip it on its head and make the whole collection green, make it shamrocks and harps and play into it but in a chic way that champions the culture as opposed to cringing us out,” said Robyn.

“For this new collection, we are honing in on the stereotypes, taking ownership of it and doing it beautifully, with beautiful shades of green and not that tacky emerald one that everyone uses,” she added.

Robyn usually picks four colours to work with in a collection but this time, she concentrated on just green and picked four shades - a lizard green, pale pistachio, a deep sage and a bright luminous green. Her AW’23 focus is almost exclusively in Merino wool and among its interesting attributes is that it absorbs UV radiation and is 100pc biodegradable.

You could really see the benefits from Robyn’s four years studying printed textiles at NCAD across the collection like a hybrid knit with a seamless blend of traditional weaving techniques reminiscent of a vintage Aran jumper.

Chosen as one of the eight finalists in the upcoming International Woolmark Prize, funding from the competition allowed Robyn to visit the knitwear factory in Romania she has been using from the start and the pieces she designed extend the narrative of knitwear as outerwear. Silhouettes were slouchy, boxy and layered with one striking oversized hoody in a 3D boucle yarn.

Harpist Roisin Berkeley from Shrule, Co Mayo was on the catwalk at the Newgen space in the Old Selfridges Hotel to perform an original piece of music. Robyn’s parents, Sue and Mick, her sisters, relatives and friends were over to support her for the show which closed with Sinead O’Connor’s track, ‘Mandinka.’

Robyn joked about how her dad Mick, who owns the Pearl bakery and café in Baldoyle, was on the frow in his new Geox shoes, with a pair in every colour at home. “None of my family are in the fashion industry but for them, the relevance comes when I work and collaborate with bigger brands that they know,” said Robyn.

“My dad used to say ‘when are you going to work with Geox. He has been a fan for so long of their beautiful shoes made in Italy.” Robyn graduated in 2018 with a MA in Menswear from the University of Westminister. The clothes in her show were modelled by men and while she sells to the mens market, Robyn and her mostly female team all wear the unisex clothes.

“They are gender fluid. We are focusing on good fabrics, good fabrications, cuts that are universal and good quality garments, no matter who wears it,” she said.

Robyn has worked with the cycle brand Rapha and outerwear specialists at Columbia. Making her debut on the LFW schedule with Fashion East in 2019, this is her ninth collection to design. Does it get any easier?

“Yes and no,” said Robyn. “I think the pressure gets a bit higher but then your resources are already there.

I have my team and I’ve been working with my stylist, Ben Schofield since the beginning so that relationship and that trust kind of gets easier and more reliable. In my team, we are all a bit of more comfortable in what we all can do, or what we bring to the table, as opposed to the beginning when you are trying to find your feet, and find your people but yes, it does get easier, but the pressure is higher I think because people take it a bit more seriously.”

