Robbie Williams inspired by daughter to sing on children’s adaptation

Robbie Williams has said his daughter Teddy was the reason he wanted to sing on the theme for Channel 4’s Christmas adaptation of The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

The former Take That star, 45, sings on Hey Tiger! which was composed by Grammy winner David Arnold.

Williams said the children’s book had been a “big bonding thing” between him and his child.

Robbie Williams and Clara Ross (Robert Chiltern/Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4/PA)

He said: “Yes, I was aware of the book before this film. I’ve read it possibly 150 times to my first daughter, Teddy.

“It was a big bonding thing, this book, with me and Ted. She loved that book. I got a real heart-warming kick out of reading a line and then letting her finish the line.

“Sort of marvelled at how smart she was and how much she remembered of the book. So it’ll be forever in my heart.”

Lyrics for the track were penned by Oscar winner and BBC Radio 2 DJ Don Black, most famous for his work with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Barry on three James Bond films.

Don Black (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Williams added: “What attracted me, apart from the incredibly talented people that have written it, is my daughter Teddy.

“She’s the reason I’m sat here. She’s the reason I got into the booth to sing the song.

“I’m just honouring those moments that I had with her when she was that age and she loved this book.

“I’ve got a new daughter now; she’s called Coco, she’s 11 months old and I shall be reading this book to her too.

“I’m here to honour those moments and I’m incredibly grateful that I’ve had them.”

Williams welcomed daughter Theodora, or “Teddy”, in 2012 and son Charlton in 2014, and in 2018 they announced they had welcomed daughter Colette (Coco) via a surrogate.

The much-loved children’s book by Judith Kerr, who died earlier this year aged 95, will be brought to life in a special from the makers of We’re Going On A Bear Hunt and The Snowman And The Snowdog, and will feature a star-studded voice cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, David Oyelowo and David Walliams.

Seven-year-old newcomer Clara Ross will make her TV debut as main character Sophie.

Channel 4’s The Tiger Who Came To Tea will be a half-hour film and is set to air this Christmas.

PA Media