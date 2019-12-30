Ricky Gervais has told of his delight that his show After Life made it on to Netflix’s list of the most popular series of 2019.

Ricky Gervais thrilled as After Life named one of Netflix’s top releases

The streaming giant, which typically does not release viewing figures, has unveiled a series of top 10 lists for 2019.

After Life was the second most popular series release this year, behind only The Witcher.

Screengrab from Netflix Instagram account (Netflix/Instagram)

It beat shows such as Stranger Things, Top Boy and You to second place.

Gervais posted on Twitter: “I still can’t quite believe that #AfterLife beat things like #StrangerThings & #You.

“What a year.”

The programme also came sixth in a list of the most popular releases overall, which was topped by The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann.

Ryan Reynolds film 6 Underground was second and comedy Murder Mystery, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, was third.

Screengrab from Netflix Instagram account (Netflix/Instagram)

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for The Crown.

The third series of the drama, starring Olivia Colman, premiered last month but it was not one of the streaming service’s most popular releases.

