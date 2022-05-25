Ricky Gervais Netflix special criticised as ‘dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes’

LGBTQ advocacy organisation GLAAD has issued a statement in response to Ricky Gervais’ new stand-up comedy special, which contains jokes about transgender people.

The special, entitled SuperNature, has already come under heavy criticism from viewers who have called the subject matter “toxic” and “transphobic”.

In a statement shared on Twitter, GLAAD wrote: “We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to. It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric & spreads inaccurate information about HIV.

“Attention Ricky and Netflix: people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV to others.”

It continued: “Netflix has a policy that content ‘designed to incite hate or violence’ is not allowed on their platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that. While Netflix is home to some groundbreaking LGBTQ shows, it refuses to enforce its own policy in comedy.

“The LGBTQ community and our allies have made it very clear that so-called comedians who spew hate in place of humor, and the media companies who give them a platform, will be held accountable. Meanwhile, there are PLENTY of funny LGBTQ comedians to support.”

Representatives for Netflix and Gervais did not immediately respond to request for comment.

One of the clips from the special that has circulated on social media, sees Gervais say: “Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs.

“Those f***ing dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c***s. They’re as good as gold, I love them.”

He then imagines a conversation between two people. “And now the old-fashioned ones say, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn’t a lady?’ ‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you f**ing bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you f***ing TERF w****?’”

In a two-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton wrote: “As is all too frequent these days, the longest riff is reserved for the humiliation of trans people.”

Gervais has received support from at least one ally, Piers Morgan. Morgan congratulated Gervais on the show, which he said was “absolutely outrageous, fabulously offensive, hilariously funny and already enraging all the right people”.

The special has been met with condemnation online over the jokes targeting transgender people.

Some viewers described the former Office star’s new special, SuperNature, as “toxic” and “transphobic” following its release on Tuesday.

The routine prompted disgust and opprobrium from many viewers, with one person writing: “The trans jokes are really, really s***. Yay for punching down Ricky.”

“Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today. Five minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking and raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human,” wrote another.

“A reminder to cis people; do NOT watch this. Do your best to not give it attention. Transphobia as a publicity stunt is a common occurrence and this is no different. Ricky Gervais is choosing to attack a highly marginalised group for his personal gain. Cancel your Netflix,” wrote someone else.

Others also claimed they were cancelling their subscriptions to Netflix as a result.

“In honour of Ricky Gervais and his 2-4-1 rant on trans people and cancel culture, I am in fact, cancelling. Thanks @netflix ,” wrote one person.

“Netflix treating us as less than human, some punchline for a washed up bigoted comedian, no wonder you are losing hundreds of thousands of subscribers.”

“You’ve got to be stupid to think re-peddling the most tired, ignorant, Trump-cult fuelled transphobic crap is edgy,” said writer and journalist Will Black.

Last week, Gervais discussed why people find his humour offensive. “People get offended when they mistake the subject of the joke with the actual target and smart people know you can deal with anything, particularly when dealing with something like irony,” The Office creator told Stephen Colbert.

Netflix has previously faced criticism for its decision to run content described by critics as transphobic, most notably in the case of comedian Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle’s specials for the streaming service were also criticised for jokes targeting trans people. Netflix employees staged a walkout last year in protest, with the employee who first criticised the company eventually resigning over the incident.