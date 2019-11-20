Ricky Gervais will be honoured with the Rose d’Or performance of the year prize at a ceremony next month, it has been announced.

Ricky Gervais lands performance of the year gong for After Life

The Office star will be presented with the gong for his work in Netflix series After Life, which he also penned.

The Rose d’Or awards, which celebrate international excellence in entertainment programming, will be handed out at a gala event hosted by Sir Lenny Henry.

After Life has also been shortlisted for the comedy drama and sitcom prize, alongside Sex Education, Plebs, The Bisexual, Arde Madrid and Derry Girls.

The show follows widower Tony, played by Gervais, who is devastated by the death of his wife and decides to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

The second series, which will see the return of Gervais and co-stars Penelope Wilton, Kerry Godliman and Mandeep Dhillon, is due to launch on Netflix in 2020.

Sofia Helin, chairwoman of the Rose d’Or jury, said: “After Life’s first season moves between dark comedy and affecting drama, Ricky gives a standout performance, bringing a new dimension to his talent.”

Gervais will be presented with his prize at the Rose d’Or awards in London on December 1.

PA Media