Ricky Gervais eager to make third series of After Life

Ricky Gervais has said that After Life is the first of his comedies that has made him to want to make a third series.

He told GQ Hype that the Netflix series is “too rich” and has too many strong characters to stop making it now.

The Office and Extras, which were also created by Gervais, only ran for two series.

“This is the first time I want to do a third series of anything I’ve ever done,” Gervais said.

“The world’s too rich. I don’t have to go over old ground.”

The second series of After Life, in which Gervais plays a local journalist who decides to say and do whatever he wants following the death of his wife, launches on Netflix this week.

He added that the series has “ten characters who could be the lead in something”.

“The first [series] was establishing a central character going through the world almost as if it’s a video game,” he said.

“Now there’s lots of ‘meanwhiles’.”

Gervais said that working with Netflix is a “no-brainer” as they “don’t interfere at all and they pay well”.

He added: “But they’re not a charity. If people didn’t watch it, they wouldn’t let me do it again.”

The writer and comedian, 58, also told the magazine that he feels more of a “social responsibility” during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that he is on Twitter more and is “being more positive”, adding: “I mean, I’m not going to be the Vera Lynn, but do you know what I mean, though?

“I think I feel I want to do something to help as opposed to just sneer.”

He added that it would be “really tempting” to host the Oscars if he was asked.

Gervais, who is known for his sharp jibes when hosting the Golden Globes, said that they would “never ask” him because he would “never do it on their terms”.

