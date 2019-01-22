Richard Madden: Bodyguard creator in talks for second series of hit BBC drama

Bodyguard star Richard Madden has said he would “love” to see a second series of the show – as he revealed that its writer was “in talks” for a follow-up.

Madden, 32, won Best New Drama for Bodyguard and Best Drama Performance for his portrayal of police sergeant David Budd at tonight’s National Television Awards.

He urged fans of the BBC One show to wait and see what emerged from Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio’s “brilliant mind”.

Huge congratulations to @_richardmadden, who won Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama at the #GoldenGlobes⁠ ⁠, for his role as David Budd in #Bodyguard! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/hN9aTBoGHM — Bodyguard (@BodyguardBBC) January 7, 2019

Speaking after accepting his awards, he said: “They’re in talks about it. We have got to see what comes out of Jed Mercurio’s brilliant mind. It’s kind of up to him to see what he does with it.”

Asked whether he would like to see another series, he replied: “I love the show, I love the character. I want to know what happens next with him.”

Having already won a Golden Globe, Madden was competing for the Best Drama Performance award against Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan, Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy.

He's never off duty. Richard Madden takes Drama Performance, for his role in Bodyguard! #NTAs #NTA2019 pic.twitter.com/M04lcWoD31 — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 22, 2019

Madden said it had been a “hell of a year”, admitting that he found the success of the programme “overwhelming”.

He said: “It’s been a hell of a year. It feels kind of surreal for me. It was a year ago, and now I’m here with this award. It feels very strange to me. I’m very lucky and thankful for that.

“It’s insane that so many people watched (Bodyguard), then the amount of people who voted and went to the effort of doing that. It’s overwhelming. It’s appreciated, so thank you to everyone who did that.”

Press Association