Richard Herring raises tens of thousands for domestic abuse charity

The comedian has continued his annual “polite trolling” of men who may not endorse International Women’s Day by asking when the male equivalent is.

Herring points out that International Men’s Day (taking place on November 19) does exist and has raised thousands in an ironic campaign in aid of domestic abuse charity Reefuge by searching through social media to inform those who are unaware.

Thousands of pounds have been donated to what Herring has termed his “ridiculous obsession”.

The 2019 campaign has so far raised £86,000 in a matter of hours to help support women at risk of domestic violence in the UK.

Might be time for a little break November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. November 19th.November 19th. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019

Herring commented on the mocking charity campaign, saying: “I was overwhelmed by the response to this piece of ‘polite trolling’ and the amount of money raised, but having performed this service for the last few years, I’m assuming that everyone will know when International Men’s Day is by now.”

Describing his annual online mission, he said: On March 8th (International Women’s Day) I search Twitter for people asking ‘When’s International Men’s Day’ and tell them that it’s November 19th.

“It’s a Herculean task in the face of ignorance and the inability to google. Last year people donated £150,000 to Refuge in support of this ridiculous obsession.”

Herring has set a goal of £100,000 for this year’s fundraiser.

Press Association