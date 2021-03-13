Richard E Grant and Sheridan Smith among famous faces to honour Sarah Everard

Richard E Grant, Sheridan Smith and Rebecca Ferguson are among the famous faces who have taken part in a virtual vigil to honour Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old marketing executive’s body was found in Kent after she went missing in south London last week, and a police officer has been charged with kidnapping and murdering her.

Across the country, people lit candles and observed a minute’s silence in memory of Ms Everard.

Actor Grant shared a video on Twitter of him observing the silence while holding a lit candle.

A clip of a candle was also shared by actress Smith.

Alongside her video, she wrote: “RIP SARAH EVERARD.”

RIP SARAH EVERARD 💔 pic.twitter.com/pUx5QXgf1u — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) March 13, 2021

Singer Ferguson shared a poem she appeared to have written, titled Violence Of Man.

“The violence of man is being scared to walk in the dark, scared to take a stroll through a quiet country park,” it said.

Katy Brand also shared a video of a lit candle.

She shared the #ReckaimTheseStreets hashtag alongside the clip.

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford also appeared to address the vigil in a tweet.

He wrote: “MEN LISTEN UP! We need to make boys better men.

“Fathers; think about how you speak to your sons about women!

“ACTUALLY we should be teaching this in schools too. Change starts NOW!”

