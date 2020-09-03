Richard Curtis to headline RTS event on environmental issues

Filmmaker Richard Curtis is set to headline a Royal Television Society event examining environmental issues and TV.

It comes as a study conducted by charity Global Action Plan claimed 77% of young people surveyed in the UK said they wanted environmental issues included more often in TV dramas.

Director Richard Curtis will headline an event discussing how the broadcast industry covers environmental issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Director Richard Curtis will headline an event discussing how the broadcast industry covers environmental issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

And the research also found 76% of 16-34 year olds are worried environmental issues are not getting enough exposure since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis, whose TV work includes Blackadder, Mr Bean and The Vicar of Dibley, will take part in a webinar to discuss how the broadcast industry covers the subject.

Curtis said: “It’s clear that young people haven’t lost sight of the urgent need to address climate change despite the global pandemic.

“And quite rightly as the climate emergency is central to the solutions to so many of our problems. The TV industry is going to be absolutely key to combating climate change.

“I’d like to see commissioners respond to the concern of young viewers by placing the environment at the heart of the work they’re commissioning. It’s undeniable that the climate emergency is going to dominate the next ten years, so I think for TV not to deal with it would be mad.”

The webinar featuring Curtis, titled Making A Drama Out Of A Crisis, is set to take place on October 1.

