Richard and Judy to return to Channel 4 for programme about reading

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are set to return to Channel 4 for a programme which will recommend good books to read while the nation is in lockdown.

Richard & Judy: Keep Reading And Carry On will be filmed from the married couple’s home as they share some of their favourite books with viewers.

The programme will see the pair, who used to host a chat show on the channel, talk to viewers, celebrities and authors about good things to read during the lockdown.

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

Madeley, 63, said: “It is no secret that Judy and I are avid readers and we are excited to return to Channel 4 to share what we love with viewers.”

The new programme will air over one week.

Finnigan, 71, said: “Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa and so there is no better time to share our top picks for lockdown reads and hear from viewers, celebrities and authors about the books that have helped them whilst staying at home.”

The pair's Channel 4 chat show last aired in 2008 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The pair's Channel 4 chat show last aired in 2008 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The couple’s chat show Richard & Judy last aired on Channel 4 in 2008.

Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4, said: “Richard and Judy are both much-loved Channel 4 faces and the country’s most trusted arbiters of what’s worth reading – the perfect duo to get us through the remainder of lockdown with the help of a few good books.”

Richard & Judy: Keep Reading And Carry On begins on May 4 at 5.30pm on Channel 4.

