Revealed: Ireland’s most liked tweet of the year is Paul Mescal’s famous ‘I’m Irish’ claim

Mescal's “I’m Irish” tweet prompted 131k likes, making it the most liked tweet of Irish twitter this year. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

2020 was the year of Normal People’s Paul Mescal, coronavirus and Kobe Bryant… at least according to Irish Twitter.

Twitter’s annual ‘Year on Twitter report, released today, shows what the people of Ireland who are active on the social media platform liked and talked about the most in 2020.

And this year’s most liked tweet of the year on Irish Twitter is Maynooth heartthrob Paul Mescal’s claim that he’s Irish, after he shot to fame with blockbuster drama Normal People.

“I’m Irish.” he tweeted on July 29, prompting 131k likes, making it the most liked tweet of Irish twitter this year.

https://twitter.com/mescal_paul/status/1288463823846936576?s=20

#NormalPeople was also the fifth most tweeted about entertainment story this year.

Some of the other most popular tweets of the year included Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s announcement that was talking time away to spend with his family early this summer after his wife was transferred to palliative care.

Ireland also mourned the sad and untimely passing of much loved and admired actor Chadwick Boseman in August.

The country also took to Twitter when the first #WildMountainThyme trailer was released, with a tweet from Rotten Tomatoes prompting much discussion about the Irish accents in the film.

Comedian Alison Spittle’s #covideoparty community, which saw her pick a film and people tuning in to watch it and live tweet it at a certain time, saw thousands tune in to Clueless, Jumanji and Matilda. The hashtag was the second most talked about topic this year.

Interestingly, #LoveIsland was the number one most talked about entertainment story amongst Irish Twitter this year - even though the series didn’t even air this year due to the pandemic.

However, coronavirus dominated the conversation globally, with #Covid19 and #Coronavirus being the top most used hashtags across the entire world.

Another hashtag which dominated the Irish conversation was #ActsOfKindness which saw former BBC and RTÉ executive Helen O’Rahilly using the platform to to coordinate volunteers with those who may need help, with

#SelfIsolationHelp was also popular across the country.

Ms O’Rahilly returned to Ireland after many years in London and became a carer for her aunt this year, tweeting snippets of the conversations they would have with #StairliftAscends, which she turned into a newly-released book.

While #Covid19 also remained the number one most tweeted about news topic, it was followed by #GE2020, which took place in February. Taking the third spot was #BlackLivesMatter, prompted by the tragic death of George Floyd and at number four was #GolfGate, followed by #Brexit.

Even though there weren’t many sporting events, Marcus Rashford was the most talked about sports star on Irish Twitter, followed by Conor McGregor, then France International and Man United’s Paul Pogba.

Taking fourth spot was Kobe Bryant’s handle, who passed away tragically earlier this year and at number five was footballer Bruno Fernandes.

Across the world, @realdonaldtrump was the most mentioned politician, @Flamengo_en were top sports team and @kobebryant the top athlete.

