Reni Eddo-Lodge ‘becomes first black British author to top UK book chart’

Reni Eddo-Lodge's book explores themes around the conversation about race in the UK

Reni Eddo-Lodge has said that she has become the first black British writer to top the Nielsen Book UK chart.

Her book Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race was ranked in first place in the industry-leading measurement of print book sales for the week to June 13.

The rising popularity of the book, which was first published in 2017, has coincided with Black Lives Matter protests around the world, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US.

Eddo-Lodge’s book explores themes around the conversation about race in the UK.

Writing on Twitter, Eddo-Lodge said: “Feels absolutely wild to have broken this record.

“My work stands on the shoulders of so many black British literary giants – Bernardine Evaristo, Benjamin Zephaniah, Zadie Smith, Andrea Levy, Stella Dadzie, Stuart Hall, Linton K Johnson, Jackie Kay, Gary Younge – to name a few.”

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has previously topped the chart.

Her memoir Becoming was a Christmas bestseller in the UK in 2018.

