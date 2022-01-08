REGINALD D HUNTER on why on Irish audiences and losing his dad

The third time was not the charm for Reginald D Hunter. When it was announced that the UK would complete its hat-trick of lockdowns last year, the comedian felt like he might go mad.

“I lost my mind for about 24 hours but then I regained it the next day,” he tells me in that distinctive southern US drawl. “I think all of us have been traumatised. It was isolation, boredom and terror, but to be honest my mind has blotted it out. There was just a new level of bleakness. I’ve never lost hope, but things were dark there for a while. I called one of my ex-girlfriends and I was, like, ‘Oh my God, this must be what it’s like to be you all the time’.”

There were small things to be grateful for. His lockdown bubble was small and calm — just him and his assistant/friend, who has since moved out. “I wasn’t trapped in the house with nobody I didn’t want to be with,” Hunter says. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to be with family whom you’ve had enough of after a day or two.”

His father, whose sense of humour and warm nature he inherited, died at the beginning of 2021 and the comedian says lockdown has complicated the grieving process. “We’ve [he and his family] been kind of distant since,” he says. “I think we all took it hard and being separated and alone in our own houses didn’t help. So we’re working through that.”

Hunter is a strange mixture — a distinctively American comedian, who makes his home in Britain but whose humour seems to chime like few others with Irish audiences. He is one of the very few foreign performers I’ve heard do a convincing Irish accent. He maintains there are no real differences between what’s funny in the three countries: “Once the goods manufactured everywhere began to look the same, people had to claim other things they made were unique — like humour.” But he concedes there are perhaps reasons why the Irish ‘get’ him. “I think there is a mutual acceptance between myself and Irish audiences,” he says. “No country of white people has ever had to deal with racism in quite the way that Irish people have.”

Hunter grew up in Albany, Georgia, the youngest of nine kids. His late mother was a domestic worker. In his 20s, he says, he “hated” her but since her death in 2004, he has really missed her. “The things she used to do that pissed me off or hurt me just make me crack up now,” he says. “I understand her better now and I know I often misinterpreted her.”

In the mid-1990s he had a gun held to his head during a gambling dispute in Georgia. His life flashed before his eyes and his biggest regret was that he had never been to England. Having escaped with his life, he travelled to the UK at the age of 27 to study at Rada (the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). He left before completing the course and was fired from a touring pantomime. Then one night in a bar he began “talking s**t” and found that everyone around him was laughing. He began doing stand-up regularly and a new career was born.

Success came quickly and Hunter was nominated three times for the Perrier Award in Edinburgh in the early 2000s.

At times, he rubbed people up the wrong way. His routines on race issues led to him being labelled “the black Bernard Manning” and the London Underground refused to allow posters for his award-wining show Pride & Prejudice… & Niggas.

He doubts there would have been the same stink about it today. Lockdown has made some of the discussion about racism a bit redundant, he says, and he deplores the culture of recreational outrage that is stoked by social media. The tagline for his new stand-up show, Bombe Shuffleur, reads: ‘Climate change. Mass unemployment. Economic pandemics. The rise of global fascism. So what the f*** could this man POSSIBLY say to upset you?’

“After we had a global pandemic there are people still wasting time with this shit,” he says. “It’s like, ‘Man, are you still racist? Haven’t you noticed there’s a virus killing all of us?’

“There is something in the air, maybe in media or on social media, that is all about keeping us in a constant state of anger. Nobody can say any more ‘I was wrong’ or ‘I’m sorry’. I remember when I was a child arguing with my momma and giving her some line and she just listened, folding the clothes, and when I was finished she said, ‘Hmmm, bullshit take a lotta work, don’t it?’”

In comedy, a lot of the anger in 2021 seemed to swirl around another African-American comedian, Dave Chappelle. His jokes about trans people in his Netflix special The Closer prompted protests from employees at the streaming platform and criticism from LGBT groups.

“I feel a mixture of things about that,” Hunter says. “I applaud him for being brave enough to do it and, right or wrong, he has the right to say it. But I also think the trans community has a reasonable concern that his stance will embolden people who are not reasonable to be… just awful. But I think these things have to be addressed and talked about. I don’t like bullies, even Christian bullies or black bullies. I think there are bullies even within minorities and it’s hard for minorities to deal with them when they’re one of their own.”

Chappelle has said that he will no longer talk about the trans issue in his comedy and Hunter, too, has at times rethought aspects of his set.

He has performed an about-face in the heat of the moment. “Once I was onstage and I was in the middle of a bit and I said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sorry for stopping midway through this, but I don’t believe in it no more’. The bit went something like this: ‘Men and women end a relationship differently. Men end it in pain and women end it with a house’. I was in the middle of saying it when something inside me told me that is a truth but it is not the truth.

“At the time I’d do that joke and there would always be one or two women who’d wait around afterwards and say, ‘Well, let me tell you what he did to me’. Honestly, I take that stuff on board. If three-fifths of the room are pissing themselves laughing and two-fifths of the room is hurt, then you have to look at the joke.”

Gloating

I suggest that those who detected a kind of sexism in Hunter’s humour may have gloated a bit when it was revealed in 2014 that he had a long-lost daughter.

“You know who did that [the gloating]?” he interjects. “Bitches. It’s the kind of thing bitches would say. ‘You gotta daughter, Mr Coolest Man in Comedy, what you gonna say now, huh?’”

His daughter is 20 and has “every bit of my nature”, he says. At the beginning of their relationship, though, they had to find out where their boundaries lay.

“There was a bit of difficulty between me and her because I’d never been a father and so I was rushing in doing all of the things I thought a father should do. But that wasn’t appropriate at that stage of our relationship,” he says. “For instance, if she swore I would be looking at her like, ‘Can you say that?’, but that wasn’t really for me to say.”

Hunter is a regular on panel shows such as Have I Got News for You and sells out shows across the UK and Ireland, but there is also a sense that, given the hundreds of thousands who have viewed his videos online, and his ability to push cultural buttons, he might have gone more stratospheric.

“I still think that the day when that happens is coming,” he says, before hinting that in the future, he may become a bit more hard-nosed about his career.

“When I was younger, I had certain philosophies about art and commerce that I wish that I had not had. I belong to a generation of artists that was very influenced by Bill Hicks — on not doing commercials and that sort of thing. But let me tell you one thing that I’ve learned lately: there is no greater opportunity to rethink your entire life philosophy than 18 months stuck in the house.”

Reginald D Hunter’s ‘Bombe Shuffleur’ show tours the country this month before coming to the Everyman in Cork on February 5 and Liberty Hall in Dublin on February 8. Tickets from Ticketmaster and reginalddhunter.com