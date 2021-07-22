| 18.2°C Dublin

Rege-Jean Page and Emma Corrin join the cast of The Sandman for new series

It will be released in September.

By Tom Horton, PA

Rege-Jean Page, Emma Corrin, David Tennant and Bill Nighy are to star in the second series of audio drama The Sandman.

They will join stars including James McAvoy, Michael Sheen and Andy Serkis in the Audible series.

The drama is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series of the same name.

Gaiman will return as the narrator for the second series, which will tell the story of volumes four and five of his books.

Composer James Hannigan will provide the score for the series.

The Sandman is the best-selling series ever on Audible, according to the company.

The Sandman: Act Two will be released on September 22.

