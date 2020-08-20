Reeling In The Years is giving my generation the perfect history lesson

I'll be honest - it's only very recently I started learning about modern Irish history. And yes, I went to primary and secondary school here and so I know all about Oliver Cromwell, the Famine and tenement housing. In primary school, we made a model crannóg out of cardboard, PVA glue and tiny pieces of straw, and I kept mine proudly on a windowsill at home.

In secondary school, I dozed off during the Civil War and never fully understood the appeal of Michael Collins, no matter how high his cheekbones may be.

As hard as my teachers may have tried, history as a subject didn't resonate. It was interesting, but it didn't appeal to me. Perhaps it was because of my Lithuanian nationality. I moved here when I was eight and I knew the basics of Irish history, but sin é.

All changed, changed utterly when I sat in Dr Mark O'Brien's classroom in college for journalism history. An excellent storyteller, he reeled off tribunals and the senior figures they disgraced. He loved scandals, the tales of newspaper origins and their editors. His lectures flew by and his stories gripped me. None of it seemed real.

But Dr O'Brien's stories finally came to life when I began leaving the telly on after the Six One News. An episode of Reeling In The Years comes on and a 25-minute snippet of Irish life, that I once learned about in a lecture hall, plays out in front of me.

At first, I would tune out and doze off like I did during the Civil War classes. Some joke that only people of a certain age find the show appealing, because viewing makes for a way to reminisce with moments of pointing at the screen and muttering, "Oh yeah," as old footage jogs faded memories.

Then I started spotting a much-younger Micheál Martin, and Bertie Ahern as Taoiseach. There's Simon Harris sitting on Committee hearings, and there's the late Jackie Healy-Rae, about whom I've heard so much. There's Leo Varadkar as a new TD.

I peered in at the media scrums and doorsteps whenever cameras panned the other way for a change. Miriam Lord at the launch of the new Health Service Executive in the early 2000s, Sam Smyth speaking to a radio station about his story that brought down a minister. The now Europe Editor and Brexit expert Tony Connelly reporting from the 'Irish wedding of the year... in France' when Nicky Byrne married Georgina Ahern.

Harrowing footage showed a red blanket draped over the windows of the late Veronica Guerin's car on the Naas Road, whose sculpture I pass every time I tap my access card to get past reception at Independent House on Talbot Street. This hit close to home.

Not having grown up in an Irish household, the Enda Kennys and Michael Lowrys of the world had escaped me. The chances of learning about political events through my teenage peers as I grew up were slim. But when I tune into this legendary programme, painstakingly researched and edited by none other than Normal People's Nathan Nugent, history plays out in front of my eyes.

Legend has it that when news editors from abroad are hired at RTÉ, a box set of Reeling In The Years is sent on so they can gain knowledge, not only of past events, but the mood of the public at the time.

And it's only since I've been leaving the telly on when the news ends that I've been seeing those old news reports, learning about the pivotal political, international, and sporting stories I've missed.

I've been taken back to the death of Princess Diana in a French tunnel, I've stood with the crowds who watched in awe as the Millennium Spire was completed in O'Connell Street.

I'm 22 now and it's only in recent years that I've started really closely following the daily news agenda. As a reporter, I get to physically be in the middle of it too.

A fresh series on the decade just gone is being worked on as I write, according to series producer John O'Regan.

Only this time, when I leave the telly on after the news, I won't be doing the learning, but the reminiscing part.

