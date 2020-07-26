| 11.9°C Dublin

Rebel without a pause: 'I realised at 15 that the world is a pretty messed-up place'

From struggling to fit in to the culture at private school, to her parents breaking up, and discovering yoga through Dr Ivor Browne aged 19, Cathy Pearson has had no ordinary life. She opens up to Barry Egan

Barry Egan

The vibrations are especially good in Cathy Pearson's back garden off the South Circular Road in Dublin today. The founder of the Celtic Woodland Yoga Festival - which runs virtually, August 1 to 3, from Townley Hall in Ardagh, Co Louth - waxes lyrical about how the world has entered a time where consciousness is rising through movements like Black Lives Matter. Cathy also says "a lot of people are now doing their inner work", healing themselves, their relationships and the world around them. The hot summer sun was high overhead as Cathy posed the big philosophical question: imagine if Michael D Higgins was president of the United States of America.

"It would be a nation of hearts and art, because he is a great yogi," she answers.

"The arts would be valued and people would find expression easily, and be encouraged to see all people as equal and worthy.