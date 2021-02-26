Rebekah Vardy to take on Breakfast At Tiffany’s Audrey Hepburn on Dancing On Ice

Rebekah Vardy has revealed she will channel Audrey Hepburn for a Breakfast At Tiffany’s-themed performance on Dancing On Ice this weekend, but had never seen the classic film before.

The TV star will slip into the role of Holly Golightly for the movie week performance, when she will perform to Moon River with partner Andy Buchanan.

The Oscar-winning song, composed by Henry Mancini, was originally performed by Hepburn in the 1961 movie.

Discussing her movie week performance, Vardy told ITV’s This Morning: “We have got something that I never watched, it’s a film from the sixties, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, and we’ve got Moon River.

“It’s beautiful, I’ve fallen in love with the lyrics but I actually had to go and watch it back because it’s not something that I had seen.”

Buchanan added: “There is a lot of studying to get the character right because it’s so iconic and it’s a side of her skating that the audience hasn’t seen yet so we have to do it right.”

The show is returning after a week’s break after a number of contestants had to drop out of the show and Vardy said it has been “literally go go go” to get ready to go back on the ice.

Reflecting on performing the tricky ‘headbanger’ move during the last live show, Vardy said: “I loved it. I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie and Andy said to me, ‘How do you feel about doing it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a shot’.

Buchanan added: “There is no room for error in this, for both of us.

“If she is in the wrong position, she’s going face-first into the ice, so she’s doing just as much as I am, it’s 50/50.”

Vardy also said the show has helped her learn to laugh at herself, adding: “It’s taught me just to enjoy every single moment and have so much fun and I can’t thank this guy enough for teaching me how to skate and how to learn to take myself not so seriously.

“I just take the mick out of myself literally every day now, we have had so much fun.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sunday at 6pm.

