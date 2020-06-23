Rebekah Vardy launches libel proceedings against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has launched libel proceedings against fellow Wag Coleen Rooney.

Rooney, 34, made news around the world when she claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy, 38, denied any wrongdoing and later said the stress of their public dispute had caused her to have severe anxiety attacks.

Rooney said last year that she had spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing information about her and her family based on information she had posted on her personal social media page.

The saga was dubbed #WagathaChristie.

At the time, Vardy said third parties had access to her Instagram account and an expert was working to discover who could have been behind the leaks.

Court records indicate that Vardy filed her claim with the High Court on June 12.

Rooney is the wife of ex-England footballer Wayne, while Vardy, who took part in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, is married to Leicester City striker Jamie.

No further details are available at this stage, and no date has been set for a court hearing, but the case will proceed to a trial unless a settlement is reached between the parties.

