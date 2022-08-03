Rebekah Vardy: I am probably suffering with PTSD after Wagatha Christie

Rebekah Vardy believes she is suffering from PTSD after losing the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal battle against Coleen Rooney, adding she had been taken to hospital twice since the episode began. (James Manning/PA)

Rebekah Vardy believes she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing the so-called “Wagatha Christie” legal battle against Coleen Rooney, adding she had been taken to hospital twice since the episode began.

The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was “falling apart” and she was exhausted “physically, emotionally and mentally”.

Last week a High Court judge found a viral social media post by Rooney about Vardy was “substantially true”.

Speaking to The Sun, Vardy said she had been admitted to hospital twice to be treated for mental health issues since the original post in 2019.

“I was having serious panic attacks,” she said.

“I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally it was exhausting.

She added: “It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

“And since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

“I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time.”