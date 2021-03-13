Rebekah Vardy and Billie Faiers tease Dancing On Ice return

Rebekah Vardy and Billie Faiers have appeared to suggest they will be returning to Dancing On Ice during Sunday’s final.

The pair both shared images on social media of them training with their skating partners after they left the competition earlier in the series.

Former athlete Colin Jackson, radio DJ Sonny Jay and actress Faye Brookes will compete to be crowned champion of the ITV celebrity skating competition.

Media personality Vardy shared an image of her on an ice rink with her partner Andy Buchanan.

In a reference to a routine they did earlier in the series inspired by the television show Friends, she said on Instagram: “Ross and Rachel are back.”

Reality star Faiers also shared an image of her training with partner Mark Hanretty.

“Making the most of our last ice skating session together,” she wrote on Instagram.

Actor Jason Donovan, who withdrew from the competition after getting injured, also shared a picture of him with Alexandra Schauman ahead of Sunday’s programme.

The final was brought forward after a number of contestants were forced to withdraw from the competition through injury and illness.

Sunday’s show will see judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform a routine together.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on Sunday at 6pm.

PA Media