| 14°C Dublin

Reality TV star Stephen Bear to stand trial accused of sharing sexual images

The 31-year-old, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear (Gareth Fuller/PA) Expand

Close

Reality TV star Stephen Bear (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Reality TV star Stephen Bear (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Reality TV star Stephen Bear (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Sam Russell, PA

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has denied sharing private sexual images and faces a trial next year.

The 31-year-old, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online.

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, denied two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films and one count of voyeurism when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August and November 2020.

Judge Christopher Morgan conditionally bailed Bear until his trial on February 7, which is due to last two to three days.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy