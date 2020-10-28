| 6.1°C Dublin

Read the room, Kim — Tanya Sweeney on the Kardashian’s tone-deaf birthday celebrations

Celebrity’s private-island postcard is the last thing we want to hear about

Kim Kardashian, pictured at an event in New York, tweeted photos of her 40th birthday celebrations on a private island. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Expand

Kim Kardashian, pictured at an event in New York, tweeted photos of her 40th birthday celebrations on a private island. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tanya Sweeney

First came the incandescent cyber-rage; then of course came the memes.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian tweeted a recent memory from her 40th birthday celebrations, and suffice to say it didn’t go down too well with people. And then, it became the humorous gift that kept on giving.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted, alongside some photos of intense luxury and sexy hedonism, as is stand-issue on Planet Kardashian.