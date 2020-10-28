Read the room, Kim — Tanya Sweeney on the Kardashian’s tone-deaf birthday celebrations

First came the incandescent cyber-rage; then of course came the memes.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian tweeted a recent memory from her 40th birthday celebrations, and suffice to say it didn’t go down too well with people. And then, it became the humorous gift that kept on giving.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted, alongside some photos of intense luxury and sexy hedonism, as is stand-issue on Planet Kardashian.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie and so much more,” she added, in the most ‘well for some’ thing you’re ever likely to read. Turning 40 had been “humbling”, Kim then reflected. Not humbling enough, love.

People of course tweeted photos from Lord of The Flies, Father Ted and New Zealand in response to Kim’s ‘trip to a private island’ revelation. It’s been fun to watch it all unfold, but there’s no doubting people’s derision of her tone-deaf birthday celebration.

Now, one of the things about being a global celebrity is that the rules that govern us civilians often do not apply. They have the money, the status and the sense of entitlement that makes their lives so very different to ours.

But now is not the time to remind us of this. We really can’t handle the ‘one rule for them’ conceit as this time. At a time when many hard-working people have seen a drop in earnings, are struggling with mental health challenges, fearful of their health and juggling the demands of home and professional life, Kim Kardashian’s orgy of wealth and glamour leaves us with a bitter aftertaste.

At a moment in time where food banks, Black Lives Matter and mass unemployment terrorise the conversation, Kim’s private-island postcard is the last thing we want to hear about. Kim has never exactly been famed for her ability to read the room. In fact, the entire Kardashian brand is built on flaunting a life that is so eye-wateringly out of touch and exotic to most people.

Infamy – nude selfies, teenage plastic surgery, myriad marriage dramas – has never hurt the Kardashian dynasty. If anything, it has somehow propelled it to even bigger greatness.

We used to enjoy the escapism, the nosey around the big houses, and revel in wave upon wave of the Kardashians’ saccharine gloss. But this could be finally the year where the Kardashians’ ostentatious, celebrity-based-on-nothing lifestyle will take a knock it won’t come back from. It’s not that we necessarily expect more from our celebrities, but we’re certainly waking up to the appeal of realness and relatability.

Three months ago, I had no idea who Marcus Rashford was. Now, the Manchester United footballer has 3.7 million Twitter followers after publicly pressuring the British government by campaigning for free school meals to children in the UK. Closer to home, artists like Imelda May have gained whole new followings after speaking out against racial injustice.

There’s an overwhelming sense that celebrities are going to need to do more these days than show up and look hot. They don’t all need to be enabling social reform or even being woke in general. But being able to know when to call time on the bling-bling showboating is important these days.

Many celebrities have trotted out the ‘we’re all in this together’ line, and farted dutifully about in their designer masks, but in the changing landscape of stardom, you’re nothing if you play the fame game to your advantage amid a pandemic.

Kim need look no further than her pal Paris Hilton as a cautionary tale. No doubt there are many variables which saw Hilton move from ubiquitous to obscure, but consider this. The acme of Hilton’s fame happened during times of relative financial prosperity, when shots of limos, superyachts and VIP nightclubs were a pleasing distraction.

Then the global recession happened, and Hilton’s showy lifestyle suddenly didn’t look all that appealing anymore. Consider it a warning, Kim.

