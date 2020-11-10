Ray D'Arcy: 'There has been an outpouring of love for The Den'

Ray D’Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag pictured on the set of The Den which returned to RTE television this evening. Picture Andres Poveda

The nostalgia factor helped Ray D'Arcy claim a lion's share of the available audience on Sunday as Irish viewers took a trip down memory lane to watch The Den.

He fronted the madcap show for eight years during the 1990s and Sunday saw him reuniting with his alien pals Zig and Zag as he reprised the children's show which ended in 2010.

Read More

Broadcast live on RTÉ 1, it was watched by an average audience of 327,000 as D'Arcy reintroduced the programme to a a whole generation of adults who were children when it first aired.

millennials

But it also proved popular among millennials, given that 33pc of viewers were aged between 15-34.

Its debut outing featured a mixture of entertainment and contributions from everyone from Ronan Keating to Dara O Briain.

Cork comedian Sinead Quinlan has been installed as the roving reporter while the show saw the return of The Birthday Roller, which name-checked 50 people celebrating birthdays this week.

Speaking about the positive reaction to the show, presenter Ray said there has been "an outpouring of love for The Den, which is very moving".

Another show which made its debut over the weekend was comedian Deirdre O'Kane's new Saturday night chat show.

An average of 433,000 people tuned in to see her first show, Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny, which made up a 32pc share among 15-34 year olds.

She was joined on the night by comedian Pat Shortt, who revealed plenty of showbiz gossip from his career, including how Prince Albert of Monaco once asked him to sing his 2006 hit Jumbo Breakfast Roll to him.

The six-part series will see her joined every week by a different guest for an in-depth interview as she takes on the chat-show mantle for the first time.

She recently that she's not setting out to be Michael Parkinson but has always been curious about other people's lives and the key events which have shaped them.

"I'm a great reader of autobiographies and I love reading memoirs.

"I am really interested in people's journeys and how they got to there and the challenges along the way so you'll get all that," she said.

conversation

"It's definitely more conversation than interview.

"I want to investigate what makes people funny and where that comes from; is that part of the conditions of your upbringing, your parents, their impact, all of that. It does genuinely interest me," she said.

"Lots of people are funny but not a lot of people are funny for a living. I'm not just talking to comedians.

"I'm talking to actors and comedians and presenters and people that have a wit in them," she added.

Herald