Raunchy villa antics have Love Island fans in stitches

Love Island fans were highly amused – and somewhat shocked – as the programme ventured on the raunchy side on Sunday night.

Love Island fans were highly amused – and somewhat shocked – as the programme ventured on the raunchy side on Sunday night.

One of the moments that entertained viewers saw Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson attempt to go to bed together in the middle of the day, at the risk of being caught by their fellow islanders.

As the couple tried to get steamy under the covers, they were thwarted when Stephanie Lam walked into the brightly lit communal bedroom, and then again by Laura Crane.

Laura joked: “You guys are just numb to anyone else aren’t you?”

But it was Jack Fincham sauntering through the room, quickly catching on and awkwardly rushing out that had viewers in stitches.

Megan screamed “get out, get out!” at him as he ran through the other door.

On the landing, Jack looked befuddled and lost, and he said to himself: “I was going somewhere, I forgot where I was going…”

Returning to the bedroom to get back out, he told Megan and Wes: “Right, I know, it’s weird! I’m sorry, I can’t unsee it now.”

Fans were fully amused at Jack’s reaction to his co-stars’ attempt at daytime nookie.

Jacks reaction to Megan and Wes 😭😭 I’m literally gasping for breath #loveisland — Tamera Louchia (@tamerawmua) July 22, 2018

Mate jack is so funny love him 😂😂 #loveisland — Dan (@Dan_Simner) July 22, 2018

Jack makes me sooooo happy, what a bloke #loveisland — KG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@KyleGatfield97) July 22, 2018

Jack getting ready to stand in the hall after walking in on Megan and Wes 😂😩#LoveIsland — Holly McKnight (@HollyMcKnightt) July 22, 2018

Omg jack!!!! He's so amazing.... Nearly in tears it's the FUNNIEST THING EVER!!!! #LoveIsland #lovehim #jackthelad — India may Buick (@Pandamayy) July 22, 2018

Stop lads jack has me in tears walking in and out of the bedroom 😂#Loveisland — Rachel (@RazzaD96) July 22, 2018

Others were tickled by Wes and Megan’s bold attempt at bedroom action in the middle of the day.

Don't try and have sex when people are wondering about during the day haha #LoveIsland — Ashley. (@GersGirl20) July 22, 2018

im dead wes and Megan are literally doing it in flourescent lighting #loveisland — ruby (@kepnersdawson) July 22, 2018

I actually feel quite sorry for Megan and Wes like they’re a couple they just want some sex like all couples do leave them alone for 5 #LoveIsland — Jessica🦇 (@justpeaaaachy) July 22, 2018

Another moment that surprised viewers was the revelation that Dr Alex George made a forward move in the bedroom with his partner Alexandra Cane, with whom he had just rekindled a romance after things went off track for a few days.

Alexandra could not stop giggling as she gathered a few of the female islanders for a chat, where she told them that Alex had made a move in bed the night before.

She said: “Things obviously got a bit frisky between Alex and I last night.”

Many viewers did not quite know how to react.

OMG Alex made sexual contact with a female!!! 😮 #LoveIsland — tom (@thomasvernon89) July 22, 2018

Omg Dr Alex...... Finally seeing the dater come out of u #loveisland — India may Buick (@Pandamayy) July 22, 2018

Alex is a new man #LoveIsland — kirsty (@ItsKirstyyy) July 22, 2018

Omg this is so awkward!!! ALEX #LoveIsland — allie ✨ (@BooRadAllie) July 22, 2018

Alex is hilarious now he's in a relationship #loveisland — Kat 🐢 (@KatieKtK80) July 22, 2018

The pair later went for a date and appeared to be fully in the throes of a budding romance yet again, although some viewers were divided when Alex told Alexandra he once took a girl on a date on the London Eye and then to The Shard.

Alex taking dates to the shard is the least surprising thing I have ever heard #LoveIsland — lucy (@luchealer) July 22, 2018

Lol Alex’s idea of a romantic date being a meal up the shard is the most beige thing I’ve ever heard #loveisland — Alice Cachia (@alicecachia) July 22, 2018

London eye & Shard on one date? Ok Alex 😏 #LoveIsland — It's Angela 🤪 (@AngelaNakiyingi) July 22, 2018

“Took her up the London Eye and then up The Shard “ ALEX YOU DIRTY MINX #loveisland pic.twitter.com/r3r5QLxvQV — Natasha Reid (@tashaareid) July 22, 2018

Looool best date according to Dr Alex « up the London eye then dinner at the Shard » um okay #loveisland — Jess (@JessVMo) July 22, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.

Press Association