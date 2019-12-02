Entertainment

Monday 2 December 2019

Raunchy Pussycat Dolls performance sparks hundreds of complaints

The group stunned viewers with their risque routine.

The Pussycat Dolls (left to right) Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar (Live Nation)
By Laura Harding, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

A raunchy performance by the Pussycat Dolls during the final of X Factor: Celebrity drew more than 400 complaints from viewers.

The girl group took to the stage for their first public performance in a decade, as X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger was joined by Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta for a risque medley of their hits against a backdrop of flames.

Smoke guns fired and lasers lit up the stage as they danced to Buttons, When I Grow Up and Don’t Cha, before being joined by a troupe of male back-up dancers.

They also performed their new song React, without Melody Thornton, who is sitting out their reunion tour.

The five-piece were dressed in black leather and sheer mesh outfits for the high-energy performance on Saturday night, which sparked 419 complaints to watchdog Ofcom.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

The final of The X Factor: Celebrity saw former The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna crowned the first winner of Simon Cowell’s spin-off show.

