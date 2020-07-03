Raunchy period drama Harlots to air on BBC Two

Three series of the raunchy period drama Harlots will air on BBC Two, it has been announced.

The show, which has previously been available on StarzPlay on Amazon Prime, stars Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay, with Liv Tyler joining in the second series.

Set in Georgian London and inspired by the stories of real women, the series follows Morton’s Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner.

Manville plays Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak who launches an attack on Margaret’s business.

Brown Findlay stars as Charlotte, Margaret’s eldest daughter and the city’s most coveted courtesan who begins to grapple with her position in both society and her immediate family.

Sue Deeks, head of programme acquisition at the BBC, said: “Aided by a truly magnificent cast, Harlots brings 18th century London to life with enormous style, wit, intelligence and humour.

“BBC viewers will become immersed in the gripping lives of businesswomen Margaret Wells and Lydia Quigley, as they make their way in London’s grimy, decadent world.”

The first two series will be aired back-to-back on BBC Two later this year and series three will air at a later date.

PA Media