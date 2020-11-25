Rapper stabbed as he took shopping to grandmother named by police

The Metropolitan Police have named a rapper who was stabbed in Lambeth, south London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A rapper killed as he reportedly took shopping to his grandmother has been officially named by police.

Terrell Davis, 27, was stabbed to death in Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill, south London, just before 6pm on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that he had been visiting his elderly relative when he bumped in to an old friend and was stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police said that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

Mr Davis was the brother of US rapper 21 Savage, who paid tribute by posting a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

The performer wrote: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back.”

Paramedics and an air ambulance crew tried to save Mr Davis but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Chris Wood said: “An arrest has been made and we continue to follow a number of leads following this tragic loss of a young life.

“Terrell’s family are distraught and we are providing them with support via specially trained officers as they begin to grieve for him.

“We have spoken to a number of people in the local community about this terrible incident, but I believe there are others who have yet to come forward and tell us what they know.

“The answer to what happened to Terrell lies somewhere in the community and there will be people with key information that could help us bring justice to Terrell’s family.

“Police and communities must work together to combat violent crime. If you are concerned about telling us what you know, or would not usually interact with the police, I can assure you that anything you tell us would be in the strictest of confidence.”

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in #Lambeth have named the victim as 27yo Terrell Davis [pictured].



Yesterday a 21yo man was arrested in south London on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.https://t.co/yQUz3tQ0aJ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 25, 2020

Police commander for the area Colin Wingrove said more officers would be on the streets in the wake of the stabbing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 5428/22Nov, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

